5 hurt after rollover crash in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Five people are hurt after a rollover crash on Interstate 77 near Stumptown Road in Huntersville early Saturday morning, according to Huntersville Fire.

This morning, just after 1am, our Station 1 and Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue responded to a rollover crash on I-77 near Stumptown Road. A single vehicle rolled multiple times and a total of 5 people were treated and transported by MEDIC. pic.twitter.com/imAB4ScaP6 — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) December 6, 2025

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. when a car rolled over multiple times. Emergency responders from Huntersville Fire and Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue were dispatched to the scene.

It is unknown what led up to the crash. Part of I-77 was shut down for several hours as crews cleaned up the crash.

