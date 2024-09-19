55-year-old woman reported missing in Monroe, police say

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department is searching for a 55-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Audrey Kay Mcrae was last seen by family members on Tuesday.

Police believe she could have traveled to Charlotte or the Raleigh area.

Mcrae is described as 5 feet 4 inches and weighs between 160 and 180 pounds.

She is known to change her hair color, so it might be black or blonde, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Mcrae’s whereabouts is asked to call 704-282-4700.

