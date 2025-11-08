56 baggage workers lose jobs at Charlotte-Douglas Airport

CHARLOTTE — A baggage company has cut more than 50 jobs at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in the month of November.

Bags and its parent company, Metropolis, notified the North Carolina Department of Commerce that employees would be “separated from the company,” starting Nov. 1, The Charlotte Observer reports.

Officials with the company sent a WARN notice to notify the state and city government, but it didn’t specify the contract loss in Charlotte.

“The action is expected to be permanent and is precipitated by a loss of contract,” wrote Ellen Ashkenazi, vice president of human resources, in the WARN notice.

At the Charlotte Douglas Airport, 56 employees were impacted by this. Employees included 27 baggage handlers, 23 service agents, four supervisors, one facility manager, and a lead supervisor.

The company also sent a WARN notice to Oregon about services in Portland, with 157 employees being affected, The Charlotte Observer reports.

