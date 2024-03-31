6 injured after crash in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Six people are in the hospital after a crash overnight Saturday.

MEDIC says the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 4400 block of South Tryon Street.

Five people suffered serious injuries in the crash and one other person had some minor injuries according to MEDIC.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information about what may have led up to the crash.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

RELATED STORY: High-speed chase ends with crash in embankment

High-speed chase ends with crash in embankment

©2024 Cox Media Group