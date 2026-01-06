$6 million project to resurface 7.8 miles of N.C. 49

CHARLOTTE — Blythe Brothers Asphalt Co., LLC has been awarded a $6 million contract to mill and resurface four sections of N.C. 49 (South Tryon Street) between Interstate 485 and the Buster Boyd bridge near the South Carolina line.

The project will improve approximately 7.8 miles of the roadway in both directions.

Most of the work will take place overnight between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., with the project expected to be completed by summer 2027.

