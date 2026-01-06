East Charlotte crash causes power outage, road closure

CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of people are without power after a crash in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.

The Plaza is closed near Aintree Road due to the crash which downed a utility pole.

Officials say the car crashed just before 2 a.m.

Over 450 customers were affected by the outage. It could take until around 1:30 p.m. for power to be restored in the area, according to Duke Energy.

Thankfully, MEDIC says no one was hurt.

