Families can have ‘Super Saturdays’ at ImaginOn this summer

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte families looking for free things to do this summer can check out ImaginOn’s “Super Saturdays” series which features a variety of fun, educational entertainment.

Performances will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. every Saturday through Aug. 12 in the Spangler Library children’s area.

No registration is required to attend, but space is limited.

ImaginOn is at 300 East Seventh Street in Uptown.

Super Saturdays schedule:

July 8 — Blackbeard’s Pirate Adventure

July 15 — Yasu Ishida

July 22 — Big Bang Boom

July 29 — The Soap Bubble Circus

Aug. 5 — A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Aug. 12 — Professor Whizzpop

