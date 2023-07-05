Families can have ‘Super Saturdays’ at ImaginOn this summer

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte families looking for free things to do this summer can check out ImaginOn’s “Super Saturdays” series which features a variety of fun, educational entertainment.
Performances will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. every Saturday through Aug. 12 in the Spangler Library children’s area.
No registration is required to attend, but space is limited.
ImaginOn is at 300 East Seventh Street in Uptown.
For more information, click here.
Super Saturdays schedule:
July 8 — Blackbeard’s Pirate Adventure
July 15 — Yasu Ishida
July 22 — Big Bang Boom
July 29 — The Soap Bubble Circus
Aug. 5 — A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Aug. 12 — Professor Whizzpop
(VIDEO: Things to see and do in Surry County)
©2023 Cox Media Group