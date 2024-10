GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is searching for a 63-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Police said Tyrone Krank was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

He has some cognitive impairments with his memory and also uses a cane.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 704-866-6702 or 704-866-3300.

