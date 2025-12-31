65-year-old man reported missing in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department is searching for a 65-year-old who has been reported missing.

Family members told police they haven’t seen or heard from Christopher Charles Burns since April 2025.

He is known to use a wheelchair for mobility, according to police.

Burns is described as 6 feet 2 inches and weighing 240 pounds. He has salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Burns’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.

