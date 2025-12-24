Crews locate missing man last seen in McAdenville

MCADENVILLE, N.C. — A missing man last seen in McAdenville has been found safely Wednesday morning, according to Gaston County officials.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for a 69-year-old man believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Officials began the search for Geronimo Flores Rojas just after 11 p.m. Tuesday. They say he was last seen in McAdenville. The search intensified into Wednesday when crews located the man alive and well.

Rojas was last seen wearing black pants, a blue shirt, and a black winter coat with white shoes. He’s 5 foot 2 inches with short gray hair.

Officials say he does not speak English well.

