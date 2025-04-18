Union County Sheriff’s Office charges 5 for gang-related activity

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested five individuals for gang activities after a drive-by shooting and a weapons assault.

Deputies and detectives with UCSO responded to a call about a drive-by shooting at the 4000 block of Morning Glory Drive in March.

When they arrived, they found about 16 bullet holes in a car parked in the driveway. Officials said they also found two of the rounds had hit a nearby mobile home, which was occupied by at least five people.

Hospital staff alerted police to a juvenile with a gunshot wound the following day. Detectives said they confirmed the juvenile was a suspect in the Morning Glory Drive shooting.

Detectives determined that the drive-by shooting and the weapons assault resulting in the juvenile’s gunshot wound were both connected to an ongoing street gang dispute. Officials said these two gangs were comprised primarily of juveniles and young adults.

Police have arrested and charged three adults and two juveniles.

Yair Avalos has been charged with felony discharging a weapon into occupied property. Oscar Gonzalez-Capote has been charged with felony attempted murder and felony conspiracy. Altagracia Juarez-Melchor has been charged with felony attempted murder, felony discharging a weapon into occupied property, and felony conspiracy.

The two juveniles have been charged with felony discharging a weapon into occupied property.

“The level of violence we’ve seen in these incidents is deeply troubling,” said Sheriff Eddie Cathey. “We’re dealing with young people who are making dangerous decisions that put entire families at risk. Our deputies and detectives are committed to getting to the bottom of this and doing everything in our power to hold these offenders accountable and keep our community safe.”

The UCSO said this is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact (704) 283-3789.

