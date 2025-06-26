ICE agents arrest 30 at Kings Mountain business

CHARLOTTE — Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested 30 people at a Kings Mountain fire equipment company, saying they were acting on a tip about fake documents and possible unauthorized workers.

Video from Chopper 9 Skyzoom on Wednesday afternoon showed agents walking people in handcuffs out of Buckeye Fire Equipment Company.

Homeland Security serves criminal search warrant at Kings Mountain fire equipment supplier

Agents said they received a tip that someone inside was using fake documents to allow people to work, who possibly were not authorized to work in the country.

Investigators haven’t released any information on any arrests or charges.

Federal agents said they are also looking at possible other federal crimes.

Channel 9 spoke with a man who said he was one of the people detained.

He said ICE agents entered the business with guns drawn and demanded everyone go to the front of the shop.

“I was a detained for an hour,” said Erik Pinon. “I felt scared. I felt like they were going to take me because I’ve seen a lot of U.S. citizens get treated bad.”

Buckeyes Fire Equipment is family-owned and operated since 1968, and its headquarters is in Kings Mountain.

It makes fire extinguishers, fire suppressing foam, and systems that help stop kitchen fires.

At 5 p.m. on Channel 9, we are looking into a former Buckeye executive sentenced for tax evasion.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Homeland Security serves criminal search warrant at Kings Mountain fire equipment supplier

Homeland Security serves criminal search warrant at Kings Mountain fire equipment supplier

©2025 Cox Media Group