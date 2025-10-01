7 teens face judge in death of 9-year-old boy in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Seven teens, all charged in the death of a nine-year-old boy, are facing a judge Chesterfield County on Wednesday.

One of those teens was the shooter, deputies said.

The shooting happened early Sunday at the Blue Sky Mart, east of Pageland.

Deputies said it started as a fist fight over a girl and turned into a gun fight.

Nine-year-old Brody Langley was hit and killed.

A judge denied bond for his parents in court Tuesday.

The parents brought several kids to the fight, deputies said.

Brody’s grandmother spoke out in her son’s defense.

“The mama had the children at her mama’s home. She’s the one that put him in the car. She’s the one that drove across the town to pick my son up to take them to this,” she said.

A judge also denied bond for a 28-year-old and a 17-year-old who was charged as an adult.

South Carolina law said even if you didn’t have a weapon or pull the trigger you can still be charged as if you did.

Langley’s grandmother said his funeral is Thursday.

