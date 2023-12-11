7-year-old girl hurt when Rock Hill apartment shot into, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 7-year-old girl was hurt Sunday night when someone shot into her apartment, the Rock Hill Police Department said.

It happened just after 7 p.m. at the Market Place Apartments on South Heckle Boulevard. When they arrived, police found the girl had been shot in the leg.

Paramedics took the child to a local hospital where she was treated and released.

Rock Hill police found several bullet holes in the apartment.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 803-329-7293.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

