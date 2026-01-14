72-year-old charged for alleged road rage shooting in York County

YORK, S.C. — Investigators in York County say a 72-year-old man who was shot in the left arm is now facing charges after allegedly starting the shootout over a road rage incident this past weekend.

Channel 9 reported on the initial calls for the shooting, which happened around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday on East Alexander Love Highway. Authorities found the man who had been shot, and an 18-year-old man who called 911 to report the incident.

Officers detained the 18-year-old and said he cooperated with investigators, and the York Police Department started collecting evidence.

On Wednesday, police said that the shooting stemmed from a “road rage confrontation.”

Police said the 72-year-old man, identified as Michael Bean, “aggressively maneuvered his vehicle and engaged in a verbal altercation with the 18-year-old victim.”

Investigators said Bean got a handgun from his car and shot at the victim. The victim fired back in self-defense and hit Bean.

Police said Bean was arrested and charged with attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm, and malicious injury to property. A mugshot wasn’t immediately made available, but we’re working on getting more details.

