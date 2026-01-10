Neighbors shocked after road rage incident leaves elderly man injured

YORK, S.C. — An area of York County is normally pretty quiet, but all of that changed Saturday morning when a good part of a street in York was blocked off.

Deputies say there was a road range incident between an 18-year-old driver and a 72-year-old driver.

We don’t know what sparked it, but officers say that both men were armed and at a certain point they began shooting at each other. The 72-year-old was hit in the arm. He was taken to the hospital and officials tell us his injuries are non-life-threatening. The 18-year-old was not hit.

Neighbors were surprised to see something like this happen in the area.

“When you hear an 18-year-old and a 72-year-old man, what you think? Oh, wow, that’s insane. That’s insane. Things are really getting out of hand,” said Sherry Ervin. “Really getting out of hand. That is crazy.”

The incident happened right next to York Comprehensive High School. Officials sent out a community e-mail letting everyone know the incident did not involve the school.

The 18-year-old was detained but police have not said if he has been charged.

WATCH: New attempted murder charges for suspect in Ellerbe Amazon driver shooting

New attempted murder charges for suspect in Ellerbe Amazon driver shooting

©2026 Cox Media Group