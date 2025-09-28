8 injured in west Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Eight people were sent to the hospital following an early morning crash in west Charlotte, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene of the crash on Brookshire Boulevard near Interstate 85 in west Charlotte before 2:30 a.m.

They transported eight patients to nearby hospitals. Five of them had life-threatening injuries. The other three had serious injuries.

The crash was cleared around 6 a.m.

No additional details have been made available.

