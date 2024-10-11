8 models, actresses sue Charlotte nightclub for using photos on ads

CHARLOTTE — Eight professional models are suing the Brooklyn Nightclub and Lounge in Uptown Charlotte after claiming the nightclub used their images, photos and likenesses without authorization and compensation.

Danielle Ruiz, Janet Guzman, Keeley Rebecca Hazell, Mariana Davalos, Rosa Acosta, Stephanie Rao, Paola Cañas and Jamillette Gaxiola filed the federal lawsuit Thursday. They are seeking monetary damages from the owners of Brooklyn Nightclub and Lounge.

“Each of the Plaintiffs’ images was misappropriated and intentionally altered by Defendants to make it appear that they worked at, endorsed, or were otherwise associated with Defendants,” the lawsuit says. “This misappropriation occurred without any Plaintiffs’ knowledge, consent or authorization.”

Attorneys for the models submitted examples of posts made by Brooklyn with their photos. Hazell, who played Bex on Apple TV’s Ted Lasso, was included on an advertisement for Brooklyn Lounge’s Latin night, according to the lawsuit. Acosta, a model with 1.6 million Instagram followers, was featured on a post advertising a foam party.

Brooklyn Nightclub and Lounge Foam Party advertisement

The models did not respond to an inquiry from Channel 9.

An email to Brooklyn Lounge was not returned. The nightclub has not responded yet in court.

“Under no circumstance is it ever appropriate for a restaurant, nightclub or bar to use the image or likeness of someone without their permission,” nightclub expert Preston Rideout said.

Rideout has more than 30 years of experience in the nightclub and bar industry. He says when it comes to promotions, it is important for clubs to enter into contracts with the people on the ads.

“There always needs to be an agreement in terms of advertising using someone’s likeness or image,” he said. “Otherwise it’s misleading.”

Rideout says he’s seeing this issue pop up more and more in bars and clubs across the country.

