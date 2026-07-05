8 shot, including 4 children, in Coney Island, NYPD says

NEW YORK — At least eight people, including four children, were shot during an incident in Brooklyn’s Coney Island late on the Fourth of July, the New York Police Department said.

Officers responded at about 10:37 p.m. to reports of a shooting on the 2900 block of West 31st Street, the NYPD said in a statement.

The injured, who were not publicly identified, included a 37-year-old man, a 33-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman, a 21-year-old woman, a 14-year-old boy, a 12-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy, ABC News reported.

“All victims were transported by EMS to local area hospitals, where seven people were listed in stable condition,” the NYPD said. “The 21-year-old woman is listed in critical condition.”

WABC reported there was no indication of an argument or altercation before the shooting, and investigators are probing a possible connection to a gang-related homicide earlier in the week on the same block.

Police said they recovered a firearm at the scene but have not made any arrests.

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