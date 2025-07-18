8 charged after teen mob attack at gas station

FORT MILL, S.C. — Eight people, mostly kids, have been charged in connection with an attack on a 17-year-old girl at a Fort Mill gas station last month.

The incident occurred at a 7-Eleven on Doby’s Bridge Road when a mob of young people surrounded the teenager’s car, reportedly following an argument over “past drama.”

The two adults, Morgan Bagshaw and Brayden Cook, both 18, were charged with liquor law violations.

Brayden Cook’s father said his son, “was not involved in the mob and all that was going on with the fight.” He had no further comment.

“I didn’t hear anything about it and it’s scary. I have two teenage daughters myself, so that’s terrible,” said neighbor Samantha Libonati.

The police report indicates that the altercation began after an argument between two individuals escalated.

The 17-year-old victim reported that another girl attempted to drag her out of her car, injuring her in the process.

Video footage from the incident shows a large group of teenagers surrounding the victim’s car, with some climbing on top of it.

The Fort Mill police have charged eight individuals, most of whom are juveniles, with various offenses including simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Neighbors in the area expressed hope that the charges would deter similar incidents in the future.

“Hopefully that won’t happen again, that’s just terrible,” Libonati added.

VIDEO: Mother speaks out after daughter attacked by group of teens at Fort Mill 7-Eleven

Mother speaks out after daughter attacked by group of teens at Fort Mill 7-Eleven

©2025 Cox Media Group