Mother speaks out after daughter attacked by group of teens at Fort Mill 7-Eleven

FORT MILL, S.C. — A woman is speaking out after her daughter was attacked at a gas station in Fort Mill.

It happened at the 7-Eleven on Doby’s Bridge Road in Fort Mill two weeks ago.

In a video captured of the incident, a group of nearly 50 teens is seen surrounding the 17-year-old girl’s car. One of them then reaches into the vehicle and smacks her.

“I felt mortified. Every hair on my body stood up. I couldn’t believe what I was watching,” the teen’s mother told Channel 9.

She said she didn’t know what caused the group to gather around her daughter’s car.

"The only thing we were given by some of the offenders is that they were in bad moods and bored," the mother explained.

Channel 9’s Tina Terry spoke with County Solicitor Kevin Brackett about the incident.

He said if the young girl had started her car and driven away from the scene, a lot of people could have been hurt. However, she would have been protected by the law.

“I don’t know that they understand SC law. I’ll take the chance to educate the kids there,” said Brackett. “SC law is clear. If you’re in your car business home, you have the right to defend yourself with lethal force. If that girl had been able to get her car started and put it in gear and punch the gas to pull out of that situation and run over several of those kids, I wouldn’t have done anything about it. The law wouldn’t have allowed me to, but I wouldn’t have anyway because you shouldn’t be behaving like that.”

He then issued a warning for those teens, as well as their parents.

“You need to be careful; watch what your kids are doing, who they’re doing it with, and who they’re hanging out with. They are literally in life-and-death situations when they put themselves in places like this, doing things like that,” Brackett continued.

The Fort Mill Police Department said they are still investigating the incident. However, so far, at least one juvenile has been charged.

