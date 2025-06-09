8-year-old killed in Burke County crash

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A child is dead and two others are hurt after a collision in Burke County Sunday evening, police said.

The accident happened on Highway 70 near Sundown Road in Burke County around 6:30 p.m.

The NC State Highway Patrol said a Ford F-150 crossed the centerline and hit a Kia head-on. The crash caused the car to collide with the guardrail and overturn.

The driver of the truck, Benjamin Willis, and the Kia driver, Jacob Ferguson, were transported to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Police said the child was in the back seat of the car and died at the scene.

Officials believe impairment played a role in the crash, and charges are pending against Willis.

