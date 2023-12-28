82 illnesses linked to high lead levels in recalled fruit pouches, FDA says

The FDA has now confirmed 82 reports of illness linked to high levels of lead in cinnamon applesauce pouches.

The apple cinnamon puree fruit pouches were made by Wanabana, Weis, and Schnucks, and a nationwide recall was issued after several children in North Carolina got sick.

According to the FDA, the fruit pouches came from Ecuador. The agency believes it was the cinnamon that was contaminated.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Channel 9 has previously reported investigators found lead levels over 2,000 times higher than the standard at the manufacturing facility.

The FDA told the Associated Press that the contamination may have been intentional. The agency said it could have been done for economic reasons; for example, lead may have been added to the cinnamon to boost its value.

If you or your child have symptoms or have been exposed to this product, you can file a complaint or adverse event report with the FDA.

(WATCH PREVIOUS: Family’s health concerns lead to nationwide recall of popular children’s food)

Family’s health concerns lead to nationwide recall of popular children’s food

©2023 Cox Media Group