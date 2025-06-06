86-year-old woman denied travel insurance claim after illness cancels D.C. trip

Joshula Flowers, 86, said she was looking forward to touring the nation’s capital.

However, she got sick and couldn’t make the trip. And she thought that was ok because at least she had travel insurance.

However, the company denied her claim.

“I could not believe it. It was just so devastating,” said Flowers.

