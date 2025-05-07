Real ID deadline hits for airports, travelers. Can you still fly without one?

CHARLOTTE — Ready or not, the deadline to get a Real ID is here, and airports all across the country are bracing for the first day of enforcement.

Channel 9’s Eli Brand was at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, where security officials are preparing for longer lines.

Officials tell us that they’ll still let you through security if you don’t have that Real ID yet, but you need to be ready for more screening. They told Brand it could take an extra 30 minutes to get through the security line.

The Real ID Act dates back to 2005 after a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission to streamline how people get IDs. It’s meant to make travel safer.

As of Wednesday, the only way to avoid extra security screening if you don’t have a Real ID is to bring a current passport.

For some passengers, they’re just hoping they can get to their gates in a timely manner.

“It’s a bit annoying, I will say. We have had ample warning,” one passenger told Brand. “We’ve been told the last few years; I’ve had mine for four years. I’d say it’s ridiculous because an ID is an ID no matter what.”

There are still long lines at DMVs across North Carolina as people try and get Real ID compliant. Some locations have extended hours, and the state is considering extending expiration dates for driver’s licenses to give people more time before they need to renew their Real ID and ease the strain on DMVs.

