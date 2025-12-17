9 Coats for Kids underway at The Arboretum

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 is collecting coats on Wednesday for children this winter.
9 Coats for Kids collection is at the Walmart at The Arboretum shopping center and will last until 6 p.m.
In the video at the top of this webpage, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens is at the south Charlotte shopping center to show how you can join the effort.
