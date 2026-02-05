9 Investigates: Transparency concerns over Richmond County manager

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Channel 9 is investigating transparency concerns over the Richmond County manager.

Last month, it was taxpayer dollars promised to Rockingham Speedway. Now, it’s a county contract that he took over himself.

Board members told Channel 9’s Gina Esposito that the county manager keeps making decisions without their approval.

Records show property behind the Rockingham Dragway is owned by the county manager’s family.

This week, commissioners asked why trailers were moved to the land from county-owned property without the board’s approval.

“I asked him, did he get the approval from the board?” said Commissioner Jamie Gathings. “It was, ‘No, I didn’t need to get approval from the board.’”

In a heated discussion Tuesday, Gathings said he questioned county manager Bryan Land about the mobile home trailers currently being stored on Land’s family property off Beaverdam Church Road.

Gathings said the company that owned the trailers previously leased space from the county to store them at an industrial park.

“He took money out of the Richmond County citizen’s budget and he’s putting it in his pocket,” Gathings said.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Gathings said Land explained that it didn’t make financial sense for the county to keep the trailers and that he had already discussed it with two attorneys.

Still, Gathings said he felt like Land went behind the board’s back.

“I go back to the interview that you did,” Gathings told Esposito.

Last month, Esposito investigated a county contract signed, promising to pay vendors of Rockingham Speedway before the board could vote.

Town leaders also expressed concern about the county manager’s involvement in that deal and potential conflicts of interest since Land sold parking spots during race weekend.

“I think it warrants a true understanding of what transpired, I think an investigation into the matter,” said Commissioner Justin Dawkins.

Dawkins said the behavior isn’t new.

A few years ago, the board approved contract restrictions after Dawkins discovered Land had signed off on state-awarded money for the speedway without board approval.

Dawkins said he wants more transparency.

“I think it’s great for business leaders to be able to conduct their business,” Dawkins said. “I think it becomes an issue when they are in a position, especially a county manager, who had inside knowledge of different ongoings in the county.”

Esposito asked the new county attorney if an investigation is being considered. He said he’s still looking into what was discussed at Tuesday’s meeting.

It’s not clear if the county manager is making money from the trailers and if so, how much.

The vice president of Rockingham Dragway told Esposito that they used to lease that property from the county manager for $20,000 a year.

9 Investigates: Private negotiations, public funds - the $375K bailout of Rockingham Speedway

9 Investigates: Private negotiations, public funds - the $375K bailout of Rockingham Speedway

©2026 Cox Media Group