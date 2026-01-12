9 Investigates: Private negotiations, public funds - the $375K bailout of Rockingham Speedway

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of thousands of dollars of public money in Richmond County were earmarked to a private business to help finalize a deal to sell Rockingham Speedway, but Channel 9 learned that promises were made and the contract was already signed before county commissioners were able to vote.

Despite the promises of public money, the planned deal never happened. In fact, a NASCAR competitor ended up buying the track a few weeks ago.

Channel 9’s Gina Esposito and Investigative Producer Michael Praats spent five months investigating while the SBI’s financial crimes unit conducts its own investigation.

Get the Money or Lose NASCAR

Channel 9 obtained emails that paint a picture of a high-pressure, high stakes pitch for Rockingham Speedway: get the money or lose NASCAR, again. NASCAR’s return to Richmond County drew 40,000 fans last April.

Even with those successful races at The Rock, the track’s owner was in a hard place financially. He looked to County Manager Bryan Land for help.

Land said at a special meeting on August 21, 2025, “Without the lifeline to assist with the payment of safer barriers, we would not be able to host the April 2026 race, and the potential sale between Rockingham Properties and Track Enterprises would not proceed.”

That potential sale did not proceed. The lifeline Land mentioned was $375,000 to pay debts owed to the builder of safety barriers around the track. The barriers protect drivers in crashes.

Channel 9 obtained an email chain from last summer between track owner Dan Lovenheim and prospective buyer Bob Sargent. Sargent wanted the debts settled immediately while Lovenheim said he needed more money. Both began including Land in their emails looking for help with the deal.

Emails

On Friday, August 15, 2025 at 8:22 a.m., Sargent wrote: “This is very important to get resolved today. NASCAR has held off the schedule for us and will not be able to do so any longer.”

Later that day 4:34 p.m., with Land now on the chain, Sargent wrote, “I’m not going to be able to go back and forth any longer.”

One hour later, at 5:33 p.m., Land responded and said, “We will pay Smith Fence for the safer barrier invoice.”

Towns Raise Concern

Esposito spoke with Dobbin Heights Mayor Antonio Blue and Mayor Pro-Tem Tyre Holloway.

“My thoughts are it’s a private entity. If I can buy a racetrack for $6 million, I can afford $300,000,” Blue said.

Blue called this business bailout, business as usual. “Richmond County has done business for so many years under the good old boy system,” said Blue.

“It’s all about accountability,” Holloway said.

The Contract

It wasn’t until around lunchtime Saturday, August 16, 2025, Land sent the agreement to then County Commissioner Chair Rick Watkins. Channel 9 obtained the contract, which promised the $375,000.

Watkins told the full board on Sunday, August 17, 2025 at 8:37 a.m., “I have authorized the $375,000 dollar commitment.”

That email drew a wave of criticism from other commissioners.

“Have any board members spoken to NASCAR?” Commissioner Jason Gainey wrote.

“This appears to be an attempt to cover Dan Lovenheim’s outstanding obligations with taxpayer dollars... moving forward without documentation, transparency, or proper process is reckless,” Commissioner Justin Dawkins wrote.

“Are you sure this is legal,” Commissioner Jamie Gathings wrote.

“I would feel better moving forward with everyone’s questions answered and have a vote,” Commissioner Robin Roberts wrote.

The Special Meeting and Vote

Five days after Watkins agreed to pay the funds, commissioners held a special meeting on Thursday, August 21, 2025, approving grant money for the speedway.

Hamlet Mayor Pro Tem Abbie Covington had town representatives there. She said, “It was a done deal when they walked in the room ... and so somebody orchestrated it, and I can’t prove who did or who didn’t, but when they walked in the room to vote it was a done deal.”

Covington went on to say, “Until people that do this type of thing are held accountable, it’ll never change.”

There’s no public recording of the meeting, but Channel 9 obtained audio of it. In it, Commissioner Justin Dawkins said he voted against the money because of how the deal was going down.

“My vote in no way reflects my opinion of those three individual parties. My vote reflects on how our county government is being led,” said Dawkins.

County’s Response

The barrier builder got its money, and NASCAR put The Rock on the schedule. However, Commissioner Chair Rick Watkins paid another price.

Esposito caught up with Watkins at a development event in October. He said he did what he did to ensure NASCAR would return in 2026.

“I think when all the facts are on the table, everybody would see it was the right decision ... at the right time,” said Watkins.

Two months later in December, Watkins wasn’t reappointed as chair. Commissioner Jamie Gathings said he voted to replace Watkins due in part to Watkins’ actions in August.

At that same event, Esposito also tried to speak with Richmond County Manager Bryan Land, but he refused to answer any questions.

Potential Conflicts of Interest

Property records show County Manager Bryan Land’s family owns property around Rockingham Speedway.

“The county manager has some personal interests involved in all this stuff and, you know, he owns property across the street, and so naturally he will want the race to come because he benefits from it personally,” said Blue.

Covington said Land sold parking spots during last year’s race weekend.

“The appearances are that he has a vested interest in maintaining the operation at the speedway,” said Covington.

Blue said, “It should be public knowledge, and the taxpayers should know about it.”

The SBI told Channel 9 its financial crimes unit is still investigating the contract and has yet to send any findings to the district attorney.

How was the $375,000 spent?

Channel 9 obtained emails between Richmond County Manager Bryan Land and the company that provided the safety barriers. The outstanding balance owed was $332,247.29. Channel 9 searched records and found the company had put a lien on the track for that amount in May 2025.

At a development event in October, Esposito asked former Chair Rick Watkins if that was the only bill the county paid with the $375,000 allocated. He said he wasn’t aware of other vendors that were owed money.

Channel 9 found two other companies had put liens on the track in August 2025. A rental company was owed $24,000 and a seating company was owed $19,000. Those two bills, plus the safety barrier bill add up to $375,000.

In August, Channel 9 requested receipts from those bills and payments from the county. The county has yet to respond. Channel 9 also emailed former Speedway owner Dan Lovenheim to ask him how the money was spent. He has not responded.

Did the County Already Pay for the Safety Barriers?

In January 2025, Richmond County loaned Rockingham Properties LLC $300,000. Channel 9 found a Deed of Trust for that amount, which said repayment is needed by February 2026. Commissioner Justin Dawkins said that money was intended to pay the safety barrier bill, although Channel 9 couldn’t find any records of the meeting or vote.

The loan was paid back on January 5, 2026, following the sale of the track to the International Hot Rod Association on December 31, 2025.

