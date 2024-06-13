90 fires in Charlotte this year were intentionally set, investigator says

CHARLOTTE — After Charlotte Fire began an investigation into another intentionally set fire this week, Channel 9 spoke to investigators about the crime.

New Ring camera video captured the moments flames began to devour Frank Wholfarth’s home on Margaret Brown Street in late May. Firefighters said that fire was set on purpose.

Now, two weeks later, Wolhfarth and his family are still recovering. He said he’s shaken even now.

“It makes me realize how close I was to not surviving,” he said. “I have two children who were luckily not with me at the time who stay on the third floor, and I don’t know if they would have been able to survive.”

Wohlfarth said his home and his car are both a total loss. He was only able to get back to work last week.

Edwin Shaver, the chief fire investigator for the Charlotte Fire Department, said this particular fire is unusual in its devastation but not in its designation.

“It’s not something we typically see, no,” he told Channel 9′s Eli Brand.

Shaver said there have been 260 fires in Charlotte this year. He said 90 of those were intentionally set, and while that may sound bad, he said it isn’t a drastic increase from a typical year.

Wholfarth said he just wants closure.

“I don’t understand. We’re all human beings,” he said. “We’re supposed to take care of each other and love each other. I hope they go to jail. I don’t think what they have done is fair.”

Investigators are still searching for who set the fire as well as the reason they set it.

As for Wholfarth, he said he’s still in a bad way. He’s set up a GoFundMe where people can assist him. Click here to help.

