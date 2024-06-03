Neighbors deal with collateral damage after arson at vacant home

CHARLOTTE — Multiple families lost their entire homes after a vacant house went up in flames in Charlotte’s Third Ward last week.

Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz spoke with the neighbors who are picking up the pieces, and still searching for answers after the fire.

“We’re holding up, yeah, we’re holding up,” Sal Sapienza told Sáenz on Monday.

Not much is left from the townhome belonging to Sal and his wife, Christine. It was their refuge for three years in Third Ward along Margaret Brown Street, but now it’s gutted and charred.

That’s after it and other nearby homes were engulfed in flames last Thursday. The raging fire took 60 firefighters to put out.

“Lucky and grateful seeing what it is, so angry, so sad, all at the same time,” said Christine Zivica.

The Charlotte Fire Department said the house next door was intentionally set on fire last Wednesday, but that fire never got out of hand. The next day, someone tried again. This time, it burned to the ground and scorched nearby townhomes, forcing many families to run for their lives.

“We woke up to the sound of crackling wood,” Sal told Sáenz.

They were able to make it out safely, but now the family is still looking for their cat, Penelope, after they believe she ran out of their townhome while it was still on fire.

Cat missing after arson in Charlotte's Third Ward

Christine and Sal are grateful for firefighters and the community that has rallied around them, but they’re waiting for investigators to solve this crime.

“It’s coming from everywhere in ways we can’t even express our appreciation,” Christine said.

They’re wondering why an arsonist intentionally did this to a home that, according to county records, is owned by an investment company in Monroe.

“[There are] a lot more questions to ask. What transpired prior to Wednesday and Thursday to make someone make a decision like this?” Sal asked.

We saw CFD back at the scene on Monday. The department told Sáenz they have no suspects in the case just yet.

If you’d like to help the family, click this link to support their GoFundMe.

