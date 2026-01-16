Local

90-year-old man reported missing in Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Robert Battle
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a 90-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Robert Battle was last seen at his home on Old Coach Road Thursday morning.

ALSO READ: FBI joins search for missing Iredell County teen

He was traveling on foot and may have been trying to get to a non-specific store, according to CMPD.

Battle was last seen wearing a blue and gray jacket, dark khaki pants, a gray winter hat, black gloves, and a blue cane.

CMPD said Battle suffers from dementia. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

VIDEO: FBI joins search for missing Iredell County teen

FBI joins search for missing Iredell County teen

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read