90-year-old man reported missing in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a 90-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Robert Battle was last seen at his home on Old Coach Road Thursday morning.

He was traveling on foot and may have been trying to get to a non-specific store, according to CMPD.

Battle was last seen wearing a blue and gray jacket, dark khaki pants, a gray winter hat, black gloves, and a blue cane.

CMPD said Battle suffers from dementia. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

