91-year-old Atrium Health nurse continues to inspire, mentor

CHARLOTTE — A 91-year-old Atrium Health CMC Mercy nurse continues to inspire and mentor her fellow nurses after nearly 70 years in the field.

Phyllis Blackwelder said she has seen it all.

“(I) went from paper-charting to check-off charting, and now there’s the damn computer,” said Blackwelder.

The nurse said her aunt suggested she get into the field.

“I thought, Lord, I don’t know a thing about that,” Blackwelder said.

Blackwelder is now filled with decades of wisdom and still works at the hospital where her nursing journey began.

Blackwelder did total patient care until COVID-19 and now works part-time.

Nurse Manager Toikenya Allen oversees the seventh-floor orthopedics unit.

“She kind of functions as my unit secretary on the weekends,” Allen said. “Small tasks for the nurses, helping to clear out the charts.”

Allen dedicated her unit’s care partner room to the long-time nurse.

“It’s now considered the Phyllis Blackwelder Care Partner Room,” Allen said.

“Totally, surprised,” Blackwelder said. “I did not know a thing about it. It was such an honor.”

It’s the family-like atmosphere that keeps her coming back, Blackwelder said.

“I enjoy being with the young nurses and they just kind of adopted me as their grandma,” she said.

Allen said Blackwelder is dedicated to the craft.

“She supports my team,” she said. “She comes to my staff meeting and she really doesn’t have to because she’s not practicing.”

Blackwelder told Channel 9 what she enjoys the most as a 91-year-old nurse.

“Oh, my favorite part is flirting with the doctors,” she said.

Allen said giving the veteran nurse her own room allows many to stop and think about the thousands of patients she’s cared for.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to give her flowers while she’s still here,” Allen said. “And I think she’s very grateful for that.”

