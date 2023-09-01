AA flight loops back to Charlotte for possible maintenance issue

CHARLOTTE — Passengers on American Airlines flight out of Charlotte ended up having to loop back to Charlotte Douglas International Airport Friday because of a possible maintenance issue on the plane.

American Airlines flight 1616 was set to go to Kansas City and had just made it to the North Carolina state border when it had to turn around, according to a flight path map on FlightAware.com.

Channel 9 reached out to AA for information on why the plane had to turn around. A spokesperson said it returned to CLT “due to a possible maintenance issue.” The company didn’t give information on what led to that decision.

According to AA, the plane was able to land and taxi back to the gate under its own power. However, the company is getting a replacement plane to finish the trip to Kansas City.

A spokesperson for Charlotte Douglas International Airport told Channel 9 that the plane landed safely and there was no emergency response.

No injuries were reported.

