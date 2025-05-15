‘About to go to sleep’: Man says stove caught fire, would like recall

A Waxhaw man, who wanted to be identified as John, says his father-in-law’s 8-year-old stove caught fire.

“Out of nowhere, we started hearing cracking and popping.” he said. “We didn’t think much of it (at) first, then we started to smell smoke.”

He says then he saw fire.

“We were about to go to sleep, so if that had happened an hour later…” John said, speculating on a bad outcome.

He showed Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke a picture of burn marks.

“It was a pretty scary experience,” John said.

We’re talking about Samsung stoves, electric, not gas, Stoogenke said.

Action 9 found similar complaints online and covered similar cases.

In each of the ones Stoogenke reported on, the customer told him the fire was coming from the control panel.

It’s not clear what caused the fire in John’s case.

Samsung emailed Action 9: “Incidents like this are very uncommon and cannot occur while the oven is off.”

John says his was stove was off.

He also says the company gave him $350 back, but he says it’s not just about money.

He’d like a recall and Stoogenke confirmed there wasn’t an active one.

“This can happen to any family in the United States, and somebody could die. A family could die. A kid could die,” he said. “Potentially, somebody could have lost their life.”

No matter what brand stove you own:

Never leave it unattended while it’s on.

Ensure the knobs are off when you’re not cooking, especially on models with knobs on the front.

You may recall, Action 9 has reported on cases where children and pets bump those into the on position.

Always have working smoke detectors near the kitchen.

