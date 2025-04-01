‘Above and beyond’: Huntersville Planning Board approves mixed-use community

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Planning Board voted unanimously on March 25 to recommend rezoning for a mixed-use community near Interstate 77.

Charlotte developer Mission Properties LLC is planning a giant mixed-use community at Stumptown Road and U.S. 21 in Huntersville, the Charlotte Observer reports.

Mission Stumptown would include residential and non-residential aspects.

The community will spread 247 apartments across eight buildings, according to the Charlotte Observer. Company founder James McArthur told the board that only 8% of the apartments will have three bedrooms. He said 60% would be studio and one bedroom apartments, to cater toward young adults in their first full time jobs.

“It would be a shame, in my view, for a site like this to be relegated to single-family bordered by an interstate and a major intersection,” McArthur said. “This is what the site wants to be.”

The development will also provide 16 “attainable housing” units. McArthur said these units are made to be affordable for teachers. police officers, and newspaper reporters.

Planning board members said the community would be just a half mile walk from a Charlotte Area Transit System park-and-ride lot. The development will also include a six building “commercial village” and 10-foot-wide trails.

“They’re going above and beyond the town’s requirements for basic architecture,” Richards told the board. “They’re offering a higher-level design ... Staff is in favor of this plan.”

The Huntersville Board of Commissioners, which has final say on rezoning, is scheduled to vote on April 22.

But Mission Stumptown was not the only development the board okayed. It was the second project proposal over $80 million that the planning board endorsed on March 25.

The board provided a split vote endorsement of Peak Development’s Station South.

Station South would be located near the “still-uncertain” Red Line commuter rail station, the Charlotte Observer reports.

The development would include 348 multifamily units: 278 apartments and 64 townhomes.

It will also include 59,100 square feet of non residential space including a 25,000 square foot parking deck and a 25,000 square foot central plaza, according to the developer’s rezoning application.

