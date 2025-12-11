Local

ACC Championship and Duke’s Mayo Bowl face steep attendance declines amid playoff expansion

By Charlotte Business Journal
CHARLOTTE — College football’s rapidly shifting landscape has created more hurdles for bowl games and conference championships to sell tickets and attract interest as an expanding playoff system looms larger and larger.

Charlotte’s games — the ACC Championship and the Duke’s Mayo Bowl — offer examples of how much more difficult the environment has become.

