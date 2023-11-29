ACC Football Championship takes over Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Uptown Charlotte will be buzzing with college football fans and festivities this weekend during the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship.

No. 4 Florida State will take on No. 10 Louisville in the title game on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

Before a champion is crowned, fans can check out Fan Fest at Romare Bearden Park on Friday and Saturday. Festivities include appearances by ACC mascots and network personalities, performances from school bands, tailgate games and giveaways. Fan Fest is open from 2 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

Limited tickets remain for the game and are available through Ticketmaster. Prices start at $60.

