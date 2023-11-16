Matchup announced for 2025 Duke’s Mayo Classic

CHARLOTTE — The matchup for the 2025 Duke’s Mayo Classic has been set.

Appalachian State University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte will play at Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 28, 2025.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF) announced the 2025 matchup for the Duke’s Mayo Classic:



Appalachian State vs. Charlotte 49ers.



The Charlotte Sports Foundation announced the game on Thursday. It’s the fourth meeting between the Mountaineers and the 49ers, officials said. App State leads the series 3-0.

On Tuesday, CSF and Tepper Sports & Entertainment said they extended their agreement to host events at Bank of America Stadium. The partnership includes the Duke’s Mayo Classic and the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

The bowl game has been hosted at Bank of America Stadium for 22 years.

The kickoff time and ticket information will be shared at a later date.

