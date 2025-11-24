Local

ACC Tournament boosts hotel, room rates in Charlotte

By Charlotte Business Journal
The Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 68-59 in the 2025 T. Rowe Price ACC Men's Basketball Tournament quarterfinals on Mar. 13 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte. (Melissa Key)
CHARLOTTE — Uptown hotels in Charlotte experienced a surge in business during the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, selling more rooms at higher rates.

The tournament, held from March 11 to March 15 at the Spectrum Center, generated $18 million in direct spending, benefiting local hotels, restaurants, and transportation services.

The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority conducted a study that highlighted the economic impact of the tournament, noting that county taxes from the event-related spending amounted to $1.1 million.

