ACC Tournament boosts hotel, room rates in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Uptown hotels in Charlotte experienced a surge in business during the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, selling more rooms at higher rates.
The tournament, held from March 11 to March 15 at the Spectrum Center, generated $18 million in direct spending, benefiting local hotels, restaurants, and transportation services.
The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority conducted a study that highlighted the economic impact of the tournament, noting that county taxes from the event-related spending amounted to $1.1 million.
