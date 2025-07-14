Accidental 911 call leads to arrest of man on probation, meth found during booking in

A man on federal probation was arrested after accidentally calling 911 from an abandoned residence in Iredell County, leading to the discovery of methamphetamine on his person.

Ian Kelly Shuemaker, 42, was found hiding behind basement stairs at 496 Brawley School Road by deputies responding to a 911 hang-up call on June 13. Shuemaker, who is homeless, was taken into custody without incident.

Ian Kelly Shuemaker

Sheriff Darren Campbell confirmed that Shuemaker was on federal probation for narcotics distribution at the time of his arrest.

A deputy was dispatched to the scene after the 911 call. Upon arrival, the deputy noticed a side door to the residence was open and appeared to have been pried.

After requesting backup from another deputy, the two deputies conducted a protective sweep of the residence, which led to the discovery of Shuemaker in the basement.

While being processed at the Iredell County Detention Center, a small Ziploc bag containing approximately 1.45 grams of methamphetamine fell from Shuemaker’s person.

Magistrate T. Thompson charged Shuemaker with felony breaking or entering, felony possession of methamphetamine, and felony possession of a controlled substance on penal institution property.

He was issued a $25,000 secured bond.

Shuemaker has an extensive criminal history, which includes, misdemeanor weapon on an educational property, misdemeanor possession of alcohol underage, misdemeanor shoplifting, reckless driving to endanger, two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, felony indecent liberties with a child, two counts of felony failure to register as a sex offender, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony habitual felon, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine, and multiple traffic violations.

