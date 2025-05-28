Accomplice sentenced after pregnant woman’s murder near Morganton

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was sentenced to prison for her role in killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child in Burke County, Channel 9 learned this week.
Tammy Boone pleaded guilty in court on Monday in connection with the murder of Brandi Deal, who was found dead in a trailer on Clark Loop, near Morganton, in 2023.
Deal was shot and killed just one day before she was due to deliver a baby girl, authorities told Channel 9 after her death.
Investigators pinned the killing on Dylan Rogers, and he was sentenced to life in prison last month after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder.
Boone pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling from a moving vehicle and obstruction of justice. She was sentenced to at least 55 months in prison.
