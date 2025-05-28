Local

Accomplice sentenced after pregnant woman’s murder near Morganton

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Burke County woman shot, killed Deputies said on Friday evening, they found Brandi Deal, 41, shot several times at a home on Clark Loop. Two men who live nearby told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that Deal was also pregnant and expected to have the baby soon.
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was sentenced to prison for her role in killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child in Burke County, Channel 9 learned this week.

Tammy Boone pleaded guilty in court on Monday in connection with the murder of Brandi Deal, who was found dead in a trailer on Clark Loop, near Morganton, in 2023.

Deal was shot and killed just one day before she was due to deliver a baby girl, authorities told Channel 9 after her death.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Investigators pinned the killing on Dylan Rogers, and he was sentenced to life in prison last month after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder.

Boone pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling from a moving vehicle and obstruction of justice. She was sentenced to at least 55 months in prison.

