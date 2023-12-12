Accused bank robber shot by police faces more charges

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The man who was shot by Rock Hill police after an armed bank robbery in November faces more charges.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged David Herbert Massie, 45, with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and resisting arrest.

Massie is accused of robbing the PNC Bank on India Hook Road on Nov. 20.

Police later shot him in the hand at the Millwood Shopping Center on Herlong Avenue after they tried to get him to put the gun down.

Police arrested Massie and took him to a hospital. They later recovered the firearm.

The Rock Hill Police Department charged Massie with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

