Armed robbery suspect hurt in officer-involved shooting, Rock Hill police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — An armed robbery suspect was hurt in an officer-involved shooting at about 7:30 p.m. Monday in Rock Hill, police said.

Investigators with the Rock Hill Police Department canvassed the crime scene at a shopping center at Herlong Avenue and Ebenezer Road.

BREAKING | Large @rockhillpd presence at shopping center near the intersection of Herlong and Ebenezer Ave’s. There are several evidence markers on the ground. Working to learn more. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/doXi9NfOpC — Jonathan Lowe (@JonathanUpdates) November 21, 2023

The suspect’s hand was injured during the shooting. The person was being treated after the incident.

No officers were injured.

It’s not clear how many officers fired their service weapons or if the suspect was armed.

There is no threat to the public, and police said to avoid the area during the investigation.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Rock Hill mother gets 30 years for killing disabled daughter

Rock Hill mother gets 30 years for killing disabled daughter

©2023 Cox Media Group