Armed robbery suspect hurt in officer-involved shooting, Rock Hill police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Rock Hill crime scene Investigators with the Rock Hill Police Department canvass at a crime scene at Herlong Avenue and Ebenezer Road Monday night.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — An armed robbery suspect was hurt in an officer-involved shooting at about 7:30 p.m. Monday in Rock Hill, police said.

Investigators with the Rock Hill Police Department canvassed the crime scene at a shopping center at Herlong Avenue and Ebenezer Road.

The suspect’s hand was injured during the shooting. The person was being treated after the incident.

No officers were injured.

It’s not clear how many officers fired their service weapons or if the suspect was armed.

There is no threat to the public, and police said to avoid the area during the investigation.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

