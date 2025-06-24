Action 9: Renter fed up after car stolen from gated complex

Ansley Falls Apartments in west Charlotte has gates, but Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke saw one standing open.

He said people were coming and going freely whether they lived there or not.

That’s what bothers LeCarl Jones.

“I don’t feel safe,” he said. “I ain’t no tough guy, but I like to feel secure in my own home.”

Jones says criminals broke into his car three times since June 2024. He says he had to replace broken windows twice and complained to the leasing office multiple times but nothing changed.

“Every morning when I go to work, every morning, when I go down that sidewalk, I’m looking to see if that window’s been busted,” he said.

Then this past weekend when he looked down that sidewalk, he says the car was gone, stolen.

As bad as that is, he worries that, “once they stop breaking in cars, the front door is next.”

Stoogenke tried to get in touch with the landlord multiple ways this month. He called, emailed, and messaged the company through its website. He also went to the office in person and left a note. He did not get a response in time for this report.

Stoogenke says here’s what you should know no matter where you rent. He said that safety and security are different issues.

Safety:

A landlord must keep the common areas safe.

We’re talking about broken walkways, loose railings, missing stairs, things like that.

Security:

Landlords aren’t responsible for crime that happens off their property, but the landlord owes you some duty to keep the property secure.

That usually means things that include working locks on doors, but it doesn’t necessarily mean security cameras, gates, or guards.

It’s perfectly fair to ask your landlord to make security improvements.

If another renter is the one committing the crime, the landlord may claim the tenant is violating the lease and try to evict that person. However, the other renter has rights too and may fight the eviction.

If you want out:

You can always ask out of your lease, but the landlord doesn’t have to agree.

You can break your lease -- no one can force you to stay -- but you must weigh the cost (both your money and time). The law says landlords must make a “reasonable” effort to find a replacement if you leave before your lease is up. Charlotte is a competitive housing market so it may not be hard for them to find another renter to fill your place. But you may not want to rely on that.

You may want to research crime statistics before you sign a lease. Looking to rent in the city of Charlotte, click here.

