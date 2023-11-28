Action 9 reporting sparks James Hardie to launch program for homeowners with faded siding

CHARLOTTE — Homeowners from different neighborhoods reached out to Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke about their faded siding. They didn’t have the same home builder, but all had the same siding made and painted by James Hardie.

Stoogenke first contacted James Hardie about this issue in August. He and the company exchanged more than 20 calls and emails.

Now, the business is launching a program for every homeowner in the Charlotte area with fading HardiePlank. James Hardie will fix it although not for free, but it says for far less than the going rate in this part of the Carolinas.

The company says its siding is on more than 10 million homes in the U.S. It stands by its product, saying it’s durable and that James Hardie’s not responsible for the fading, but that it came up with the new program because its name is on the siding.

Make sure you follow James Hardie’s advice about cleaning and maintaining the siding. The company told Stoogenke it’s like making sure you use the right gas in a high-performance sports car.

First, file a claim, even if you have already and been denied.

“If this is your first time submitting a warranty claim, please go to claims.jameshardie.com to start the process. We will need proof of property ownership, proof that ColorPlus Hardie fiber cement was installed on the property (this can be an invoice from a dealer or contractor, a letter from the builder verifying the installation of ColorPlus Hardie fiber cement products or product codes) and a few pictures of the issue,” the company says.

The company says it will review and inspect each request and that “you will receive follow-up communications from the Claims Department on next steps within one week.”

The company also says it will conduct a field site visit for validation and confirmation of a James Hardie product.

“If validated, James Hardie will offer homeowner support through goodwill program,” it says. “Assuming your property is validated per the process ... James Hardie extends an opportunity for you to have affected areas of your home repainted at a cost which is far less than the going rate in your market (which is approx. $1.50-$3.50/sq. ft.). Note that this is only for aesthetic paint issues to the siding and does not include repainting doors, railing, etc. Damage also is not covered.”

If you have already filed a warranty claim that has been denied, the company says to reach out to the Claims Coordinator you worked with or send an email to claims.administration@jameshardie.com to get your claim reopened. If you have your claim number available that would be helpful, but it is not necessary -- your name and address will suffice. You may also call 866-375-8603 to reopen your claim or ask any questions.

