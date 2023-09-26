Homeowner in fairly new neighborhood is upset color on siding is fading

DENVER, N.C. — The entrance of Trilogy Lake Norman in Denver is colorful. The houses are too. But the siding on some are starting to fade.

Paul LaRiviere has the problem. “That white, hazing, spotty,” he said.

He has paperwork. He says it came with his house, Shea Homes with pre-painted HardiePlank siding. LaRiviere says he started with Shea. What did the builder tell him? “That it’s caused by anything except them,” he said.

So then he turned his attention to the HardiePlank. The company that makes it: James Hardie. He says his neighbors -- who have the same issue -- got nowhere with James Hardie. So he emailed Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke.

Other homeowners across the country have complained about HardiePlank discoloration for years. Some even sued the company. But Stoogenke didn’t find anyone who won.

Still, he was determined to try to help. So he exchanged calls and emails with James Hardie: 16 over 29 days.

Bottom line, the manufacturer told him yes, some houses in Trilogy Lake Norman have HardiePlank, others don’t. And just because a house might have it doesn’t mean James Hardie painted it.

The company says it doesn’t think LaRiviere’s house has its product despite the paper he has.

“Everyone’s pointing the finger at everyone else,” LaRiviere said.

Action 9 asked five house painters in the Charlotte area who have A-plus ratings with the BBB how long the paint on HardiePlank should last. Answers ranged from 5 to 15 years.

Either way, LaRiviere says his color started wearing off after only one year. And he’s worried his HOA isn’t going to put up with it much longer. “Letters are going out to some of these people ... that you have to have the house repainted or else,” he said.

Shea emailed Action 9:

“The faded siding that was brought to our attention by the homeowner and by Action 9 is natural and expected on exterior surfaces, especially those surfaces exposed to the sun. When we looked into this matter, we found the siding to be faded but undamaged. This is not unusual, given that the siding is primarily on the south-facing side of the home where sun exposure is the harshest. This is a routine maintenance matter that is addressed clearly in the home maintenance manual given to buyers when they purchase their home. The maintenance manual advises homeowners that paint and siding will fade with time and exposure to the sun. It recommends that homeowners repaint stucco and siding as needed depending on the color of the paint, the amount of sun exposure, and manufacturer’s recommendations. The home in question is more than 7 years old. A simple paint job will restore the appearance of the faded siding.”

Note: While Shea says LaRiviere’s house is “more than 7 years old,” again, LaRiviere says the discoloration started after only one year.

James Hardie emailed Stoogenke:

“James Hardie is the leading North American producer of high-performance fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions. Hardie products are made from non-combustible and sustainable raw materials specifically engineered to withstand damage from severe weather including hurricanes, snowstorms, rain, and fire. We provide rigorous installation guidelines to ensure our customers can receive the highest performance from our products. Additionally, we provide detailed maintenance recommendations for homeowners and emphasize any painting, touch-ups, or cleaning follow these guidelines, as product issues arising from improper painting, touch-ups, cleaning, or maintenance would not be covered under warranty.”

Action 9 priced out paint jobs. Obviously, a lot depends on size. But expect to pay between $2-4 per square foot. Several consumer experts say that adds up to about $3-4 thousand for the average house. And -- for those of you who have HardiePlank -- here’s how to get the most out of it.

