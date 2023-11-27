Homeowners in third fairly new neighborhood tell Action 9 siding is fading

MOORESVILLLE, N.C. — Charlie Reznicek says he bought his house new at the Meadows at Coddle Creek in Mooresville in 2019. He says the fading on his siding started “almost immediately.”

He was hoping it would blend together on its own. “If anything, it’s just gotten worse. It’s gotten more prominent,” Reznicek said. “It’s getting to be more and more frustrating because now it’s just, we see it every day, and it just becomes more of an eyesore to it.”

He says he did not pressure wash the siding, use touch-up paint, apply chemicals, or do anything else that would cause the fading.

The builder, D.R. Horton, emailed Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke saying Reznicek’s house has “James Hardie ColorPlus siding, which means it was pre-painted.”

Reznicek says D.R. Horton told him to contact James Hardie. He said he was still waiting to hear back from the company when Stoogenke reported this information.

James Hardie emailed Stoogenke that it still believes this is “not an issue with the product itself,” but that it is “actively working on investigating and identifying ways to address the homeowner concerns in the Charlotte area.”

Action 9 started receiving similar complaints a few months ago. Reznicek’s is the third community Action 9 has reported on.

The homeowners live in different neighborhoods involving different builders, but they’re all under the impression they have the same siding from HardiePlank and that James Hardie painted it.

Other homeowners across the country have complained about HardiePlank discoloration for years. Some even sued the company, but Stoogenke hasn’t found anyone who won.

Action 9 asked five house painters in the Charlotte area who have A+ ratings with the Better Business Bureau how long the paint on HardiePlank should last. Answers ranged from 5 to 15 years.

Stoogenke priced out paint jobs. Obviously, a lot depends on size. But expect to pay between $2-$4 per square foot. Several consumer experts say that adds up to about $3,000-$4,000 for the average house.

For homeowners who have HardiePlank, there are tips listed on the company’s website on how to get the most out of it.

