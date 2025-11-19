Active weather system could impact Thanksgiving travel

CHARLOTTE — One of the busiest travel periods of the year arrives next week and active weather could cause some issues for those traveling across the country.

A developing storm system will set up in the Plains early next week and march east into the Carolinas on Tuesday into early Wednesday. Some rainy and breezy conditions are possible as this system moves into the area.

The mountains will have the best chance to see rain. A few showers could make it into the Charlotte area, however, a lot of the moisture looks to break up as it pushes east.

For those hitting the roads, be on the lookout for showers and damp conditions Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning across the Southeast. If you’re waiting until Thanksgiving Day itself, mostly dry conditions are currently in the forecast.

If you’re flying out of the Carolinas on Tuesday or Wednesday, be mindful that rain and even some snow could cause slowdowns from the Midwest to New England.

This forecast is still one week out, so we’ll be able to fine tune exact timing and impacts as it gets closer. Stick with the Channel 9 Weather Team for updates as the busy holiday travel season gets underway.

