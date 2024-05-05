Activists, local leaders, ride on CATS buses speaking with residents about necessary safety changes

CHARLOTTE — City leaders and activists should adopt an unorthodox approach to push for more safety on public transportation.

They gathered on Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte, boarded a Charlotte Area Transit bus, and rode to the transit center and back, speaking with residents about their concerns.

This comes just two years after CATS driver Ethan Rivera was shot and killed on the job.

His mother, Sylvia Rivera, was one of the passengers on the bus and understands how dangerous the job can be.

“I think the CATS company is not taking everything seriously,” she told veteran crime reporter Glenn Counts. “I think they are toying with the bus drivers.”

Saturday’s ride was the first time she’s been a passenger on the bus since her son’s death.

“It’s just really surreal,” Rivera said. “When you go to work, you go not expecting to die doing your job. That’s what Ethan was doing his job.”

Groups like the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People showed up to support Mrs. Rivera.

“We wanted to show our love and support for Ethan’s mom while she was here and just to let the community know that we are still working toward solutions,” NAACP member Nichele Dunlap-Thompson said.

Two individuals who can push for that change were also on the bus on Saturday: county commission chairman George Dunlap and city councilwoman Lawana Mayfield.

“I think they have some legitimate concerns,” Dunlap said.

“I want to see that we maintain this facility and all facilities in a way where there is cleanliness and a clear feeling of safety,” Mayfield said.

Since her son’s murder, Rivera has been fighting for driver safety. Earlier in the week, her son’s killer pleaded guilty, and she feels as though the justice system has let her down.

“Disappointed; he got 13 years; he killed somebody,” she said.

Rivera told Counts she would like to see bulletproof shields protecting the drivers, but CATS has rejected her idea.

The groups are planning to have a town hall and take community concerns to CATS officials.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘I still don’t understand’: Ethan Rivera remembered by loved ones on anniversary of shooting)

‘I still don’t understand’: Ethan Rivera remembered by loved ones on anniversary of shooting





