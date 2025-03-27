Advanced DNA testing identifies 1986 homicide victim from Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The remains found in Gilmer County, Georgia, in August 1986 have been identified as those of homicide victim David Clary, thanks to advanced DNA technology.

The identification was made possible through a collaboration between the GBI, FBI, and Othram, Inc., a leader in forensic-grade genome sequencing. The Clary family was notified of the identification in February 2025.

Hunters discovered the remains on August 9, 1986, in a wooded area south of Ellijay. The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the GBI, whose medical examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled the death a homicide.

Despite numerous leads, the identity of the remains remained unknown until February 2024, when the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland and the GBI Cold Case Unit partnered with the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and Othram, Inc. to utilize advanced DNA testing.

The genealogical search, conducted by the investigative team including GBI intelligence analysts and FBI agents from Atlanta and Portland, led to the identification of David Clary.

David Clary was originally from the Charlotte area and was known to travel frequently to Metro Atlanta and North Georgia. His last known location was in Gwinnett County.

The investigation into Clary’s death is ongoing, and authorities are seeking information from the public. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI or the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office.

While the identification of David Clary brings some closure to a decades-old mystery, the investigation into his homicide continues as authorities seek further information to solve the case.

VIDEO: Police work to match human remains found in Anson County to missing Pennsylvania woman

Police work to match human remains found in Anson County to missing Pennsylvania woman





©2025 Cox Media Group